Libya fuel blast injures 13

BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 13 (Reuters) - A fuel tank exploded in a massive blast in the southern Libyan city of Sebha late on Tuesday, residents told Reuters, and a spokesman for the hospital there said at least 13 people were injured.

The blast comes weeks after a fuel tanker blast in another southern Libya city that killed several people and injured dozens.

