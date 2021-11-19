World
Lithuania will "have to pay" for letting Taiwan open office, China says
1 minute read
BEIJING, Nov 19 (Reuters) - China warned Lithuania on Friday it would take "all necessary measures" to safeguard national sovereignty, after Lithuania allowed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy.
"Lithuania only has itself to blame, it will have to pay for what it did," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a daily press briefing on Friday.
Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; editing by Philippa Fletcher
