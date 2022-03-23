1 minute read
Local ceasefire agreed for Ukraine's Luhansk region - governor
LVIV, Ukraine, March 23 (Reuters) - The governor of the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine said agreement had been reached on a local ceasefire to evacuate civilians trapped by fighting.
Governor Serhiy Gaidai said on the Telegram messaging app that the ceasefire would come into force at 9 a.m. (0700 GMT).
Reporting by Nataia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage
