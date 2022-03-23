Local ceasefire agreed for Ukraine's Luhansk region - governor

A shell crater in seen at a residential area amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksii Kovalov/File Photo

LVIV, Ukraine, March 23 (Reuters) - The governor of the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine said agreement had been reached on a local ceasefire to evacuate civilians trapped by fighting.

Governor Serhiy Gaidai said on the Telegram messaging app that the ceasefire would come into force at 9 a.m. (0700 GMT).

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nataia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.