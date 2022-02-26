Lufthansa halts flights to Russia for a week

BERLIN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) on Saturday said it will cancel all flights to Russia and will cease using Russian airspace for the coming week, citing the "emerging regulatory situation".

"Flights that are in Russian airspace will leave it again shortly," a spokesperson for the company said, adding that the company was in close contact with national and international authorities and would continue to monitor the situation closely.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Alison Williams

