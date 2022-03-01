Lukashenko says Belarus deploying more forces to Ukraine border

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko chairs a meeting with military officials in Minsk, Belarus February 24, 2022. Nikolay Petrov/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Belarus is deploying more forces on its border with Ukraine, state news agency Belta quoted Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko as saying on Tuesday.

"Those are well trained rapid deployment groups which are ready to stop any provocation and any military action against Belarus," Lukashenko said.

Reporting by Moscow bureau; Editing by Andrew Heavens

