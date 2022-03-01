1 minute read
Lukashenko says Belarus deploying more forces to Ukraine border
MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Belarus is deploying more forces on its border with Ukraine, state news agency Belta quoted Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko as saying on Tuesday.
"Those are well trained rapid deployment groups which are ready to stop any provocation and any military action against Belarus," Lukashenko said.
Reporting by Moscow bureau; Editing by Andrew Heavens
