Macron: Ball on nuclear deal now in Iran's camp

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a reception for France's prefects at the Elysee presidential Palace in Paris, France September 15, 2022. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The ball on reaching a nuclear deal with Iran is now in Tehran's camp, French President Emmanuel Macron told journalists on Tuesday after a meeting with Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi.

Macron also emphasized the need for the International Atomic Energy Agency to be able to carry out its work independently.

The meeting is Raisi's first head-to-head with a major Western leader since he was elected last year. read more

Reporting by John Irish, writing by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Chris Reese

