Macron will ask Turkey to provide clarity on its positioning

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at the VivaTech start-up and technology conference in Paris, France, June 17, 2022. Michel Euler/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron told NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg he wanted to ask Turkey to provide clarity on its positioning, the French presidential said on Tuesday, without elaborating.

Macron also reaffirmed his support to Sweden and Finland, who recently applied for NATO membership in the wake of Ukraine's invasion by Russia, the Elysee added.

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by John Irish

