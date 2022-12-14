'Magnitsky' dirty Russian money laundering suspect arrested in Spain - Europol















PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Spanish authorities have taken action against a criminal gang suspected of laundering dirty money linked to the Magnitsky case, a 219 million euros ($233 million) corruption case in Russia, and have arrested one individual, the Europol international police body said on Wednesday.

Europol said the unnamed individual at the centre of the suspected money laundering scheme had been arrested in the Canary Islands. A total of 75 properties have been seized so far across Spain for a cumulative value of 25 million euros, added Europol.

($1 = 0.9396 euros)

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams











