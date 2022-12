Dec 6 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck in the sea about 108 kilometres (67 miles) northeast of Hihifo, Tonga on Tuesday morning, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 35 km, the USGS said.

(This story has been refiled to fix the typo in the lede.)

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; editing by Frank Jack Daniel











