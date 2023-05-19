Main focus of G7 sanctions to prevent Russia from bypassing existing curbs, Germany says

G7 Summit in Hiroshima
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak takes a selfie with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Charles Michel as they board a ship toward to the Itsukushima Shrine with other G7 leaders during G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima, western Japan May 19, 2023, in this handout photo released by Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan/HANDOUT via REUTERS

HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 19 (Reuters) - The main focus of sanctions the Group of Seven rich nations plan to apply on Russia is to prevent Moscow from bypassing those already in place, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told reporters on Friday.

"This is very important to do everything we can to continue the broadly developed sanctions and to make them more and more precise," Scholz said.

"That is also shaping the debate on the European sanctions package. Essentially, the aim is to provide for clarification in order to make circumvention more difficult."

Reporting by Andreas Rinke Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

