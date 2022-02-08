Skip to main content
Majority of U.S. Senate votes to confirm Biden's ambassador to Germany; voting continues

University of Pennsylvania President Amy Gutmann participates in a roundtable discussion with Vice President Joe Biden at the Perelman School of Medicine and Abramson Cancer Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Makela

WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday to confirm President Joe Biden's nominee to be ambassador to Germany, Amy Gutmann. Voting on the nomination is continuing.

Gutmann, the president of the University of Pennsylvania, would assume the post in Berlin as the United States and Germany grapple with the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle

