Malaysia says back decision by Dutch court on MH17 sentencing















KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Friday said his country supported the decision by a Dutch court to sentence three suspects for their role in the downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17.

The court on Thursday handed down life jail sentences to thee suspects, and ordered them to pay at least 16 million euros ($16.5 million) in compensation to relatives of the victims.

Reporting by Mei Mei Chu Editing by Ed Davies











