Malaysia, UAE to start talks on economic partnership

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to launch negotiations towards a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, Malaysia's trade ministry said on Tuesday.

The agreement will be mutually beneficial and cover trade in goods and services, investments, economic cooperation, the ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty

