Malaysia, UAE to start talks on economic partnership
KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to launch negotiations towards a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, Malaysia's trade ministry said on Tuesday.
The agreement will be mutually beneficial and cover trade in goods and services, investments, economic cooperation, the ministry said in a statement.
Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.