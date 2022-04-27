Malaysian man on death row in Singapore on drugs charges executed -family

People take part in a vigil ahead of the planned execution of Malaysian drug trafficker, Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, outside Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

SINGAPORE, April 27 (Reuters) - A Malaysian man found guilty of drug trafficking was executed on Wednesday in Singapore after a last-ditch legal challenge by his mother failed in a high-profile case that had attracted international calls for clemency, his family said.

Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, 34, had been on death row for more than a decade for trafficking 44 grams (1.5 oz) of heroin into Singapore, which has some of the world's toughest narcotics laws.

His brother Navin Kumar, 22, said by telephone the execution had been carried out and said the funeral would be held in the town of Ipoh in Malaysia.

Reporting by Chen Lin, Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Himani Sarkar

