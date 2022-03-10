Mariupol hospital bombing killed three people, including a child - Ukraine's president

A car burns after the destruction of Mariupol children's hospital as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 9, 2022 in this still image from a handout video obtained by Reuters. Ukraine Military/Handout via REUTERS

LVIV, Ukraine, March 10 (Reuters) - Three people including a child were killed in Wednesday's air strike on a maternity and children's hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.

In a televised address, he said Russia's assertion that the hospital had no patients was not true. "Like always, they lie confidently," he said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.