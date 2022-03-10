1 minute read
Mariupol hospital bombing killed three people, including a child - Ukraine's president
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LVIV, Ukraine, March 10 (Reuters) - Three people including a child were killed in Wednesday's air strike on a maternity and children's hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.
In a televised address, he said Russia's assertion that the hospital had no patients was not true. "Like always, they lie confidently," he said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.