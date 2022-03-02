1 minute read
Mariupol mayor reports mass casualties from nonstop Russian attack
LVIV, March 2 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian port city of Mariupol is suffering mass casualties and a water outage as it defends itself from a nonstop onslaught by Russian forces, Mayor Vadym Boichenko said in a live broadcast on Ukrainian TV on Wednesday.
"The enemy occupying forces of the Russian Federation have done everything to block the exit of civilians from the city of half a million people," he said.
He did not provide an exact casualty figure.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by John Stonestreet
