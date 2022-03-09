Mayor of Ukraine's Kharkiv says Russians forces are regrouping there

Destroyed cars are seen next to the damaged cadet corps building after shelling during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kharkiv, March 8, 2022 in this still image from social media video. Content filmed March 8, 2022. Twitter/Maria Avdeeva via REUTERS

LVIV, Ukraine, March 9 (Reuters) - Russian forces appear to be regrouping near the eastern city of Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Wednesday, describing the situation as very tense.

Speaking on live television, Terekhov said Russian shelling on the city was ongoing.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.