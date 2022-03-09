1 minute read
Mayor of Ukraine's Kharkiv says Russians forces are regrouping there
1/4
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LVIV, Ukraine, March 9 (Reuters) - Russian forces appear to be regrouping near the eastern city of Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Wednesday, describing the situation as very tense.
Speaking on live television, Terekhov said Russian shelling on the city was ongoing.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.