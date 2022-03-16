Skip to main content
McConnell urges Biden to expand lethal aid to Ukraine, up U.S. force deployment

1 minute read

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) faces reporters following the Senate Republicans weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, speaking soon after Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy's address to Congress, urged President Joe Biden on Wednesday to provide Ukraine with longer-range air defense capabilities and to deploy more U.S. forces to NATO's eastern flank.

Reporting by David Morgan and Katharine Jackson;

