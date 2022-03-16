1 minute read
McConnell urges Biden to expand lethal aid to Ukraine, up U.S. force deployment
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, speaking soon after Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy's address to Congress, urged President Joe Biden on Wednesday to provide Ukraine with longer-range air defense capabilities and to deploy more U.S. forces to NATO's eastern flank.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by David Morgan and Katharine Jackson;
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.