Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

Merkel, Johnson to discuss COVID-19 travel limits

1 minute read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool/File Photo

BERLIN, June 30 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel will discuss with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson travel restrictions aimed at preventing the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Merkel has been lobbying the European Union to take a more unified approach on travel rules to stop the spread of the Delta variant.

Currently, anybody travelling from Britain to Germany has to quarantine for two weeks, even if they are vaccinated against the coronavirus or have tested negative.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Emma Thomasson; editing by Riham Alkousaa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 11:54 AM UTCNorth Korea's Kim says 'great crisis' caused by pandemic lapse

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the failure to implement measures to tackle the coronavirus had caused a "great crisis" and he chastised ruling party officials for risking the safety of the country and people, state media reported on Wednesday.

WorldHK tycoon Jimmy Lai's Next Digital to stop operating from July 1 -memo
WorldChina's Communist Party to celebrate 100th birthday in show of pomp and power
WorldEthiopia says army can re-enter seized Tigray capital Mekelle in weeks
WorldIsraeli gov't and settlers reach deal over West Bank outpost, Palestinians angered