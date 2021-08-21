Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

Merkel says Afghan army collapsed at 'breathtaking pace'

1 minute read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she speaks during a CDU/CSU campaign kick off ahead of the federal election at Tempodrom in Berlin, Germany, August 21, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday conceded that the Afghan army's resistance against Taliban militants had been misjudged.

"The army collapsed at a breathtaking pace," Merkel said at an election event. "We had expected the resistance to be stronger."

Merkel said the focus now was on rescuing people from Afghanistan, but later there would need to be a discussion on what had or had not been achieved.

The Taliban took over the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Sunday after a lightning advance across the country which took the West by surprise.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Tom Sims, editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 11:09 AM UTC

Anger and despair rise in Haiti, one week after devastating quake

Tensions in Haiti were rising on Saturday, one week after a devastating earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people, as scant aid has arrived in the remote regions of the impoverished Caribbean nation that were hit hardest.

World
Taliban leader in Kabul; slow pace of evacuation aims to limit risk
World
Police arrest hundreds of protesters as Australia reports record COVID-19 cases
World
Candidate pulls out of Hong Kong lawyers' group election over safety fears
World
Malaysia's new PM takes office amid mounting health crisis