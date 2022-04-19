1 minute read
Meta appeals against ban in Russia for "extremist" activity - Interfax
April 19 (Reuters) - Meta (FB.O) has filed an appeal against a Russian court ruling that banned it from operating in Russia on the grounds of "extremist activity", Interfax news agency said on Tuesday.
Meta's Facebook and Instagram social networks have been blocked in Russia, but its WhatsApp messaging service was not affected by the March 21 Moscow court ruling.
