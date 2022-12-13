Mexican economy ministry: important to speed up resolution of US energy dispute















MEXICO CITY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy ministry said on Monday that it was important to speed up a resolution of energy talks with the United States and Canada, in order to give more certainty to investors looking to invest in the country.

Mexico has submitted proposals aimed at resolving a sizeable part of the dispute after Washington and Ottawa demanded settlement talks in July, arguing that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's nationalist energy policies hurt their firms and breached the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade deal.

