Mexican president says sent letter to Biden to broach topics for summit

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during Chilean President Gabriel Boric's official visit to Mexico, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 23, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he had sent a letter to his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden with suggestions about what should be on the agenda at a North American leaders summit next week in Mexico City.

Lopez Obrador, who was speaking at a regular news conference, did not give details of his suggestions. He will host Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the summit.

Reporting by Dave Graham

