Mexican president says sent letter to Biden to broach topics for summit















MEXICO CITY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he had sent a letter to his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden with suggestions about what should be on the agenda at a North American leaders summit next week in Mexico City.

Lopez Obrador, who was speaking at a regular news conference, did not give details of his suggestions. He will host Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the summit.

Reporting by Dave Graham











