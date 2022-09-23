Mexico Foreign Minister met with Russian counterpart to discuss Mexican peace plan

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2022. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Friday he met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov to discuss Mexico's peace plan, presented this week in New York at the United Nations.

Ebrard said on Twitter they had a "cordial conversation," and also shared Mexico's ideas for the future of the Security Council.

Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom, Edited by Isabel Woodford

