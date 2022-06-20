1 minute read
Mexico foreign minister says has tested positive for COVID-19
MEXICO CITY, June 20 (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would carry out his duties at home.
Ebrard said on Twitter that his symptoms were "nothing to worry about" and that he had not been in a regular cabinet meeting that morning.
Reporting by Kylie Madry
