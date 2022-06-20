Mexico foreign minister says has tested positive for COVID-19

Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard attends a roundtable during the Ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, June 20 (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would carry out his duties at home.

Ebrard said on Twitter that his symptoms were "nothing to worry about" and that he had not been in a regular cabinet meeting that morning.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kylie Madry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.