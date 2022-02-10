Mexico president adopts more conciliatory tone on ties with Spain

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks to the media during a news conference at the National Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico, February 9, 2022. Mexico's Presidency/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he wanted to "settle down" relations with Spain, a day after suggesting there should be a pause in ties with Mexico's former colonial power. read more

"I didn't talk about breaking (relations)," Lopez Obrador told a regular morning news conference. "No. We're going to settle down the relationship."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon Editing by Dave Graham

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.