1 minute read
Mexico president adopts more conciliatory tone on ties with Spain
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MEXICO CITY, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he wanted to "settle down" relations with Spain, a day after suggesting there should be a pause in ties with Mexico's former colonial power. read more
"I didn't talk about breaking (relations)," Lopez Obrador told a regular morning news conference. "No. We're going to settle down the relationship."
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon Editing by Dave Graham
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.