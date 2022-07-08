Mexico to stay neutral on Ukraine, president says ahead of Biden meeting

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during the inauguration of the Dos Bocas refinery from the Mexican state-run oil producer Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) in Paraiso, Tabasco state, Mexico, July 1, 2022. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY, July 8 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday his administration would maintain its neutral stance on the Ukraine-Russia conflict after his upcoming meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Lopez Obrador was asked a series of questions at a news conference about how his visit next week to Washington could affect Mexico's position on the conflict. He said Mexico would stay neutral, and that he hoped there would be a ceasefire.

Reporting by Dave Graham; Writing by Kylie Madry

