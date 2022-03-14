Mexico to uphold existing agreements for Russian COVID vaccine

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador looks on during a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, February 10, 2022. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, March 14 (Reuters) - Mexico will uphold its existing agreements with Russia for its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, as well as those made with other countries, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.

Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador said he expected Mexico to have sufficient vaccines going forward, and reiterated that Mexico would not participate in sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Reporting by Raul Cortes and Dave Graham; Writing by Kylie Madry

