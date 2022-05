Mexico's President not planning sanctions on Russia for war with Ukraine

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference where he announced his plan to overhaul the country's electoral system, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico April 28, 2022. Mexico Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

MEXICO CITY, May 4 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday his administration will not impose sanctions on Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine.

"We want to remain neutral," Lopez Obrador said, calling for dialogue.

Reporting by Valentine Hilaire

