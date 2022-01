CAIRO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Ten people were injured including five with severe burns after a fire broke out during maintenance on a gas liquefaction unit at Kuwait's Ahmadi port refinery, the Kuwait National Petroleum Company said in a statement on Friday.

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein and Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Catherine Evans

