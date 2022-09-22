1 minute read
15 dead, 8 rescued from boat in Syrian waters - pro-government newspaper
BEIRUT, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Syrian authorities have found 15 dead bodies and rescued eight survivors from a boat near the coastal city of Tartous and are trying to save others, the pro-government al-Watan Newspaper reported on Thursday evening.
Reporting by Timour Azhari; Editing by Hugh Lawson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.