15 dead, 8 rescued from boat in Syrian waters - pro-government newspaper

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BEIRUT, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Syrian authorities have found 15 dead bodies and rescued eight survivors from a boat near the coastal city of Tartous and are trying to save others, the pro-government al-Watan Newspaper reported on Thursday evening.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Timour Azhari; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.