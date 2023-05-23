9 injured following fire in Iranian industrial town near Isfahan - news agency















DUBAI, May 23 (Reuters) - Nine people were injured in a fire at Isfahan's Eshtehard industrial town in central Iran, the semi-official Young Journalists' Club news agency reported on Tuesday.

"The fire was caused by the explosion of a chemicals reactor," the news agency said, adding that the Red Crescent was despatched to the area.

