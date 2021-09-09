Skip to main content

Abu Dhabi asset manager Al Dhabi Capital launches MENA-focused equities fund

DUBAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-based asset manager Al Dhabi Capital (ADC) said on Thursday it has launched a Middle East and North Africa (MENA)-focused equities fund.

The Al Dhabi Capital MENA Fund is seeded with $100 million from its United Arab Emirates-based parent company, Al Dhabi Investment.

ADC, which manages over $600 million in public equities on behalf of institutional investors, said the new fund "follows a bottom-up stock-picking process and seeks to invest in liquid equities with a long-term, buy-and-manage approach."

The asset manager is based in Abu Dhabi Global Market, an international financial centre in the capital of the Emirates.

Its fund is domiciled in the Cayman Islands.

