Abu Dhabi bourse to cut trading commissions by 50%, extend trading hours

An investor monitors a screen displaying stock information at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange June 25, 2014

DUBAI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) said on Saturday it has cut its trading commissions by 50% and will extend its trading hours by one hour from Oct. 3.

The trading fees will be reduced to 0.025% from 0.05% from Sept. 1, the exchange's second commission cut this year and the third in three years, it said in a statement.

The trading hours extension should bring ADX into line with the operating hours of many exchanges globally, it said, part of moves to bolster market activity and to deepen market liquidity.

