Abu Dhabi bourse falls ahead of Eid break; Egypt rebounds

June 26 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's stock market ended lower on Monday ahead of Eid-Al-Adha, while the Egyptian bourse rebounded a day after it fell more than 2%.

Abu Dhabi's main share index (.FTFADGI) eased 0.3% and the Egyptian index (.EGX30) was up 2.2%.

Many investors prefer to cash in holdings ahead of the Eid holiday, which lasts for a week in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and at least three days in other Gulf countries.

