Middle East
Abu Dhabi cancels COVID-19 entry testing for UAE travellers
DUBAI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi will cancel COVID-19 testing requirements to enter the emirate for travellers from the UAE starting on Sunday, the United Arab Emirates' state news agency WAM said on Saturday.
The UAE's capital had restricted entry into the emirate to those with a negative PCR test. Earlier this month, Abu Dhabi removed the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travellers arriving from international destinations.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.