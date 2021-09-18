Skip to main content

Middle East

Abu Dhabi cancels COVID-19 entry testing for UAE travellers

1 minute read

A security guard wearing protective equipment watches over patients queuing to be tested, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Cleveland Clinic hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

DUBAI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi will cancel COVID-19 testing requirements to enter the emirate for travellers from the UAE starting on Sunday, the United Arab Emirates' state news agency WAM said on Saturday.

The UAE's capital had restricted entry into the emirate to those with a negative PCR test. Earlier this month, Abu Dhabi removed the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travellers arriving from international destinations.

Reporting by Yousef Saba, editing by Louise Heavens

