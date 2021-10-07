Skip to main content

Middle East

Abu Dhabi conglomerate IHC buys 41% stake in food business NRTC

1 minute read

DUBAI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi conglomerate International Holding Co (IHC.AD) has agreed to buy a 41% stake in Nassar Al Refaee Trading (NRTC) Company, a fruit and vegetable import-export business, in a 166 million dirhams ($45.20 million) deal, a company source said.

The deal will be completed next week, said the source, adding it aligns with IHC's plans to strengthen its position in the food security sector.

IHC, with a market capitalisation of about $73 billion, has reported surging earnings over the past year and a half, and its share price has more than tripled this year to 146.2 dirhams, as of Thursday's close.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 12:34 PM UTC

Iran-Saudi talks have gone a 'good distance' - Iran's foreign minister

Talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia have gone a "good distance", Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told a news conference in Beirut on Thursday, referring to efforts to improve ties.

Middle East
'Intimidating': Dubai ruler tried to buy 30 mln pound estate next to ex-wife
Middle East
Cosy cabins appear on Sanaa hotel roofs as war curtails tourism elsewhere
Middle East
Oil eases as U.S. mulls strategic reserve sales
Middle East
MIDEAST STOCKS Major Gulf indexes rise, Aramco hits $2 trillion valuation