Abu Dhabi down as UAE's biggest bank withdraws offer for EFG Hermes

An investor monitors a screen displaying stock information at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange June 25, 2014.

April 14 (Reuters) - Major Gulf bourses fell on Thursday and Abu Dhabi's share index slipped more than 1%, after First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) (FAB.AD) withdrew its offer for a stake in Egypt's EFG Hermes (HRHO.CA).

Global sentiment remained upbeat after recent U.S. data raised hopes that inflation may be close to peaking, though several major central banks raised rates aggressively.

Meanwhile, oil prices slipped amid thin trading volumes ahead of a public holiday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Dubai's index traded lower for the second consecutive session and was last down 1%.

Shares of FAB fell 1.7% after UAE's biggest lender said it has withdrawn its offer to buy a controlling stake in Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes. read more

Shares of Dewa Water and Electrical Authority (DEWAA.DU) fell 2.1%. Earlier this week, the stock jumped 20% in the region's biggest initial public offering since Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) in 2019.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) fell 0.6%, with state-run Saudi Aramco down 0.5%.

The region is expected to report March inflation data later in the day.

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) edged lower marginally, with gains in real estate stocks offset by losses in industrials.

The Qatari index (.QSI) was flat.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.