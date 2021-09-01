Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

Abu Dhabi equities market to launch derivatives offerings in Q4 -statement

Investors monitor screens displaying stock information at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

DUBAI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) said on Wednesday it plans to launch a derivatives market in the fourth quarter of this year.

The stock exchange will introduce single stock futures and index futures, it said in a statement, before expanding to a wider range of derivatives products.

ADX said it signed an agreement with Nasdaq (NDAQ.O) to deliver marketplace technology solutions, including matching, real-time clearing and settlement technology.

The market is expecting a slew of initial public offerings (IPOs) this year as state entities look to monetise assets. Abu Dhabi National Oil Co is planning an IPO of its drilling business and a flotation of Fertiglobe, a fertiliser joint venture with Dutch-listed chemical producer OCI (OCI.AS), later this year.

