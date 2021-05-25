Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Abu Dhabi expected to raise $2 bln in its first bond deal of 2021 - document

Abu Dhabi is expected to sell $2 billion in seven-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds on Tuesday and has tightened the price guidance by 20 basis points after it received over $6 billion in orders, a document showed.

Guidance was revised to 50-55 bps over U.S. Treasuries from 70-75 bps over Treasuries earlier in the day, according to the document from one of the banks on the deal, which is expected to launch later in the day.

