Abu Dhabi index hits record peak; Dubai falls

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Most Gulf bourses ended higher on Sunday, with the Abu Dhabi index reaching record high, while Dubai stocks extended losses on profit taking.

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI) finished 1% higher, reaching a record high, buoyed by a 3.5% leap in conglomerate International Holding Co (IHC.AD) following a sharp rise in its quarterly profit.

Elsewhere, Dana Gas (DANA.AD) jumped 9.2%, rising for a fourth session in five. Earlier this month, the energy firm said its collection has risen to $283 million in 2021, a 86% increase on the back of higher oil prices.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) advanced 0.8%, with Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) climbing 2.3% and petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp (2010.SE) increasing 1.7%.

But oil behemoth Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) dropped 0.7%, as the stock traded ex-dividend.

On Wednesday Capital Market Authority approved initial public offering of Saudi Tadawul Group, the owner and operator of the country's stock market.

Ratings agency Moody's changed Saudi Arabia's outlook on Friday to "stable" from "negative", saying it was likely the government would reverse most of its 2020 debt increase while preserving fiscal buffers. read more

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) fell 0.3%, hit by a 1.5% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU).

Last week, the index rose more than 8% mainly after the emirate's plans to launch a 2 billion dirham ($545 million) market-maker fund and initial public offerings.

The Dubai government plans a stock market flotation of Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (Dewa), it said on Tuesday, among 10 state-backed companies to be listed as part of plans to boost activity on the local bourse. read more

However, the Dubai Financial Market (DFM.DU) extended gains for a fourth session to close 14.5% higher, hitting its highest in over 6 years.

The Qatari index (.QSI) gained 0.3%, led by a 0.7% increase in Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA), the Gulf's largest lender.

Qatar's General Tax Authority does not intend to introduce an income tax, the state news agency reported on Sunday, citing the authority's head.

A value-added tax is still in the legislative process, the agency said.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) fell 0.5%, with top lender Commercial International Bank (COMI.CA) losing 1.3%.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

