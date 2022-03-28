1 minute read
Abu Dhabi to list 13 new companies in ADX before year-end - Sky News Arabia
March 28 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi aims to list 13 new companies on the ADX before the end of this year and reach a market value of three trillion dirhams ($816.86 billion), the head of the department of Economic Development Abu Dhabi told Sky News Arabia on Monday.
The offerings would include four companies from outside the United Arab Emirates, alongside government, family, and private companies, Sky News Arabia reported.
($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)
Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, Editing by Louise Heavens
