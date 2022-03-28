Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Abu Dhabi to list 13 new companies in ADX before year-end - Sky News Arabia

1 minute read

An investor looks up at electronic boards displaying stock information at the ADX Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange stock market October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Job

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

March 28 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi aims to list 13 new companies on the ADX before the end of this year and reach a market value of three trillion dirhams ($816.86 billion), the head of the department of Economic Development Abu Dhabi told Sky News Arabia on Monday.

The offerings would include four companies from outside the United Arab Emirates, alongside government, family, and private companies, Sky News Arabia reported.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters