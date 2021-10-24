Abu Dhabi outperforms Gulf bourses, at record high

Summary Saudi index retreats from 15-year high

UAE banks' assets to grow 8% in 2022

UAE opens investigation into Union Properties

Aramex extends gains following a direct deal

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's stock market reached an all-time high on Sunday, led by gains in top lender, while the Saudi index pulled back from a 15-year high.

In Abu Dhabi, the index <>ADI> advanced 0.9%, hitting a record high, with the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) rising 2.1%.

Emirati banks' assets are expected to grow 8% in 2022, Dubai-based Al Arabiya TV channel cited the head of the United Arab Emirates Banks Federation Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair as saying on Sunday. read more

The UAE economy will reap benefits from the world fair Expo 2020 for about nine years, he said, according to the channel.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) fell 0.8%, with Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) declining 3%, ending a five-day winning streak.

On Sunday, Al Rajhi reported a net profit of 3.79 billion riyals ($1.01 billion) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from 2.66 billion riyals in the same period last year.

But Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co (2350.SE) climbed 2.8%, after it swung to a quarterly net profit.

Meanwhile, the kingdom wants to be the biggest supplier of hydrogen, the country's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud said on Sunday. read more

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) gained 0.8%, led by a 8.7% jump in logistic firm Aramex (ARMX.DU).

In the previous session, Aramex surged 14.9%, its biggest intraday gain since Jan. 2009, after a direct deal worth 1.41 billion dirhams ($383.90 million) for its 295 million shares.

On the other hand, Union Properties (UPRO.DU) slid 4.8%. The United Arab Emirates attorney general has announced an investigation into allegations of financial violations by the chairman and other officials of Union Properties, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing state-news agency WAM. read more

The Qatari index (.QSI) closed 0.4% lower, hit by a 2.4% fall in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar (IQCD.QA).

Employers in Qatar will be required to provide health insurance coverage for expatriates and their families under a new law issued by the emir this week, a senior Qatari official said on Thursday. read more

Shares of Qatar Insurance (QINS.QA) finished 1.4% higher.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index (.EGX30) added 0.5%, as most of the stocks on the index were in positive territory.

Egypt's economy will grow 5.1% in the fiscal year that ends in June 2022, but accelerate to 5.5% in each of the following two years as tourism continues to rebound and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic wane, a Reuters poll showed. read more

($1 = 0.2723 UAE dirham)

($1 = 3.7507 riyals)

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson

