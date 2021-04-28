State-owned Abu Dhabi Ports on Wednesday revised the price guidance for 10-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds to 120 basis points (bps) plus or minus 5 bps over mid-swaps, a document showed.

It was tightened from initial guidance of around 145 bps over mid-swaps after the deal received more than $3.5 billion in orders, the document issued by one of the banks on the deal showed. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Citi (C.N), First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD), Standard Chartered (STAN.L), HSBC (HSBA.L), Mizuho (8411.T), Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) and SMBC Nikko (8316.T) are arranging the deal, which is expected to launch later on Wednesday.

