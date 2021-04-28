Abu Dhabi Ports on Wednesday set the spread for 10-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds at 110 basis points (bps) over mid-swaps after receiving more than $4.6 billion in orders for the debt sale, a document, seen by Reuters, showed.

Initial guidance was around 145 bps over mid-swaps, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

Citi (C.N), First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD), Standard Chartered (STAN.L), HSBC (HSBA.L), Mizuho (8411.T), Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) and SMBC Nikko (8316.T) are arranging the deal, which is expected to launch later on Wednesday.

