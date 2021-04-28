Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Middle EastAbu Dhabi Ports sets spread for 10-year dollar bonds - document

Reuters
2 minutes read

Abu Dhabi Ports on Wednesday set the spread for 10-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds at 110 basis points (bps) over mid-swaps after receiving more than $4.6 billion in orders for the debt sale, a document, seen by Reuters, showed.

Initial guidance was around 145 bps over mid-swaps, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

Citi (C.N), First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD), Standard Chartered (STAN.L), HSBC (HSBA.L), Mizuho (8411.T), Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) and SMBC Nikko (8316.T) are arranging the deal, which is expected to launch later on Wednesday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 9:05 AM UTCSaudi in talks to sell 1% of Aramco, says crown prince

Saudi Arabia's crown prince said in televised remarks on Tuesday that the kingdom was in discussions to sell 1% of state oil firm Saudi Aramco <2222.SE> to a leading global energy company.

Middle EastU.S. Navy ship fires warning shots after close encounter with Iranian vessels
Middle EastSaudi crown prince: Only few differences with Biden administration
Middle EastAbu Dhabi Ports revises guidance for 10-year dollar bonds - document

State-owned Abu Dhabi Ports on Wednesday revised the price guidance for 10-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds to 120 basis points (bps) plus or minus 5 bps over mid-swaps, a document showed.

Middle EastBowing to pressure, Somalia’s president agrees not to extend presidential term