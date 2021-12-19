Middle East
Abu Dhabi Ports signs 5 strategic deals with Jordan's Aqaba Development Corp
1 minute read
Cairo, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Ports on Sunday signed five strategic partnerships with Jordan's Aqaba Development Corporation including developing King Hussein International Airport, the United Arab Emirates state news agency WAM reported on Sunday.
The deals include a number of strategic agreements and a memorandum of understanding in the fields of tourism, transport, logistics and digital infrastructure in the city of Aqaba.
Reporting by Moataz Abdelrahiem; editing by Jason Neely
