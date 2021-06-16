Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Abu Dhabi receives first shipment of coronavirus medication Sotrovimab - tweet

1 minute read

Nurses wearing protective equipment speak while testing patients, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Cleveland Clinic hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

CAIRO - June 16 (Reuters) - UAE's Abu Dhabi received its first shipment of the coronavirus Sotrovimab medication, becoming the first city globally to receive it, the media office said on a tweet on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention approved the emergency use of Sotrovimab in May, saying it " offers the prospect of reducing hospitalisation for more than 24 hours and fatalities by as much as 85% when administered to patients as an early treatment for COVID-19", the state news agency reported.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 7:47 PM UTCIsrael strikes Hamas sites over fire balloons, challenging truce

Israeli aircraft struck Hamas sites in Gaza on Wednesday after incendiary balloons were launched from the Palestinian enclave in the first such attacks since a fragile ceasefire ended 11 days of deadly fighting last month.

Middle EastExplainer: Iran hardliners set to retain hold on economy, foreign policy after vote
Middle EastGulf states: Nuclear talks should address Iran missile programme
Middle EastArab states call on U.N. Security Council to meet over Ethiopian dam
Middle EastAbu Dhabi receives first shipment of coronavirus medication Sotrovimab - tweet