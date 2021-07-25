Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Abu Dhabi reduces business setup fees by 94% from current rates - media office

A general view of the Abu Dhabi skyline is seen, December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

CAIRO, July 25 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi will reduce business setup fees to 1,000 dirham ($272.27), a 94% reduction from current rates, effective from July 27, as part of efforts to enable the private sector, Abu Dhabi media office said on Sunday.

Licence renewal fees for existing business owners have also been reduced to 1,000 dirham. Federal charges for business set-up and licence renewal still apply, the media office said. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Alex Richardson

