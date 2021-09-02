Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Abu Dhabi removes quarantine for all vaccinated travellers

1 minute read
1/2

An Emirati man wears a protective mask as he walks past buildings in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Nir Elias/Pool/File Photo

DUBAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi will remove the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travellers arriving from international destinations starting Sunday, said the Abu Dhabi government media office on Twitter on Thursday.

A negative PCR test remains a requirement to travel to the United Arab Emirates' capital, it said.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · September 1, 2021 · 9:26 AM UTC

Israeli students return to school amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Israeli pupils returned to school on Wednesday with mask requirements and mandatory COVID-19 testing aimed at stemming a surge in coronavirus cases that has overshadowed the highly-vaccinated country's reopening.

Middle East
OPEC+ gradual output hikes to help stabilise markets, says Iraqi oil minister
Middle East
Lebanese state's permission not sought for Iranian fuel, minister says
Middle East
Egypt's GDP growth at 7.7% in Q4 2020-21 - cabinet
Middle East
Stocks bulls slow their charge, dollar near one-month lows