Middle East
Abu Dhabi removes quarantine for all vaccinated travellers
DUBAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi will remove the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travellers arriving from international destinations starting Sunday, said the Abu Dhabi government media office on Twitter on Thursday.
A negative PCR test remains a requirement to travel to the United Arab Emirates' capital, it said.
