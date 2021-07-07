Abu Dhabi royal-owned property firm expected to raise $300 mln via bonds

DUBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - The Private Department of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Khalid Al Nahyan LLC (PD), a relatively small real estate player in Abu Dhabi owned by members of the ruling family, is expected to sell $300 million in five-year bonds, a document showed on Wednesday.

Final price guidance was between 5.5% and 5.625%, tightened from initial price guidance of around 5.75% after more than $900 million in orders were submitted, the document from one of the banks showed.

Emirates NBD Capital (ENBD.DU) and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) acted as global coordinators, while Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB.AD), Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU) and Mashreq (MASB.DU) ware also involved in the deal, which is expected to launch later on Wednesday. read more

Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.